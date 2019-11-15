Third family dies from cyanide poisoning in Turkey - media

15 November 2019 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

All members of one family (three people) died from cyanide poisoning in Bakirkoy district in Istanbul, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media Nov. 15.

It is reported that there is a minor among the dead.

Police have arrived to the scene of the incident and the investigation is underway.

On Nov. 9, 2019, all members of one family (four people) died from cyanide poisoning in Antalya province.

Earlier, four members of another family committed suicide through cyanide poisoning in Istanbul. Istanbul police found their bodies in the apartment, on the doors of which there was a note - “Beware! There’s cyanide inside. Call the police. Don’t enter.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

