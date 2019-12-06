Renault ranks first in Turkey’s car market

6 December 2019 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's trade with Russia declines by almost $12M in October 2019
Turkey 17:32
Xiaomi Mi 5s smartphones banned in Turkey
Turkey 5 December 20:06
Pegasus Airlines to launch flights from Turkey to Georgia
Transport 5 December 17:22
Turkey's exports of clothes grew by almost 20% in 11 months of 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 5 December 17:17
Turkey exported electrical goods for over $58B in 11 months of 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 5 December 16:59
Turkey's cement exports amounted to over $18B in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 5 December 16:46
Latest
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation signs memorandum on development of sericulture with Uzbek company
Economy 18:05
Peter Tase: Tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan should be example for other countries
Politics 17:57
Prices of some basic goods decline in Iran
Business 17:57
Germany to support Kazakhstan in low-carbon economy strategy dev't
Business 17:53
Uzbekistan plans to chair SCO in 2022
Business 17:51
Azerbaijani MPs to attend Euronest PA session in Tbilisi
Politics 17:45
WB considering financing of part of North-South Transport Corridor in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:45
Euro zone banks repay 147 billion euros in ECB loans before new auction
Europe 17:41
10 dairy farms to be built in northern Kazakhstan
Construction 17:38