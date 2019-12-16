Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high

16 December 2019 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Foreigners began to acquire more property in Turkey's Antalya province, Chairman of the Helmann Construction company, a member of the Association of Real Estate Investment Companies (GYODER) Salman Özgün told Trend.

According to Salman Ozgun, most foreigners arriving in Turkey prefer to buy real estate in Antalya province.

He noted that in the first 10 months of 2019, foreigners purchased 36,100 real estate properties in Turkey, which is a record high.

"Turkey takes a leading place among the countries of the world where foreigners willingly buy real estate," the chairman stressed.

According to Salman Ozgun, this year the Antalya province was mostly visited by tourists from Russia, Germany, and citizens of these countries make the majority of those foreigners who bought real estate there.

Some 142,800 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in October 2019, which is 15.4 percent less compared to October 2018.

In October 2019, 4,272 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 31.9 percent less compared to October 2018.

