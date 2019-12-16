Renault ranks first in Turkey’s car market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In October 2019, Renault cars ranked first in the Turkish car market, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Renault cars in October this year held 14.6 percent of the Turkish car market, Volkswagen - 11.1 percent, Fiat -10.4 percent, Hyundai - 6.9 percent, Toyota - 6.2 percent, Honda - 5.9 percent, Opel - 5.3 percent, Peugeot - 4.5 percent, Skoda - 4.5 percent, Ford - 4.2 percent.

The remaining 26.5 percent accounted for other car manufacturers.

In October 2019, the number of vehicles used in Turkey increased by 78.6 percent, compared to October 2018.

In October 2019, the share of cars in the total number of vehicles in Turkey amounted to 54.1 percent, vans and trucks - 16.4 percent, motorcycles - 14.3 percent, tractors - 8.2 percent, while 7 percent accounted for other vehicles.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

