IS terrorists detained in Turkey

30 December 2019 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thirty members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization were detained during a special operation in Ankara, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

All detainees are foreigners, reports said.

However, their citizenship is not disclosed.

Other details of the operation are not made public.

On Nov. 1, during a special operation in Turkey’s Cankiri province, 12 IS members were detained, including the personal chef of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On June 12 this year, 19 militants of IS, who were planning terror attacks, were detained in the Turkish provinces of Adana, Mersin and Tekirdag.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that IS terrorists have been active on the territory in Turkey in recent years. In this regard, Turkey thoroughly strengthened security measures, the minister said.

Turkish intelligence is actively working to eliminate terrorists and threats emanating from them, he added.

On Nov. 5, 2018, a major operation was carried out against IS members in 11 provinces of Turkey. Twenty-four people, who were engaged in raising funds for terrorists in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Libya, were arrested.

