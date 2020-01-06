Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks to Turkey down

6 January 2020 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In November 2019, 247 Turkmen trucks transported cargo to Turkey, which is 80 trucks less compared to November 2018, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s International Freight Forwarders Association (UND).

In November 2019, 159 Turkmen trucks transported cargo through Gurbulak checkpoint, 58 Turkmen trucks - through Dilucu checkpoint, 30 Turkmen trucks – through Esendere checkpoint.

In November 2019, the cargo was mainly transported through Kapikule, Pendik, Habur, Yalova, Ipsala, Cesme, Hamzabeyli, Gurbulak, Dilucu and Sarp checkpoints.

In November 2019, a total of 36,571 trucks transported cargo through the Turkish checkpoints, which is 3,821 trucks more than in November 2018.

