Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey increases to 18

Turkey 16 March 2020 02:11 (UTC+04:00)
Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey increases to 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has risen to 18, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said late Sunday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Our government continues to take strong measures to confront the coronavirus. The number of cases in Turkey has unfortunately risen to 18 today," he said.

"We are implementing strong monitoring protocols in our land and sea borders in addition to already strict measures at our airports," Altun said.

Of the 18 cases, seven were people who returned from European countries and three came from the U.S., Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier Sunday.

“The situation is saddening, but self-isolation is the safe way for all of us,” Koca stated in his tweet.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented
Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented
Loading Bars
Latest
Serbia launches state of emergency to counter coronavirus Europe 02:48
Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey increases to 18 Turkey 02:11
Fed slashes rates, rips open crisis tool kit to cushion coronavirus blow Economy 01:31
Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants, cafes and parks over coronavirus Arab World 01:17
Lebanon declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic Other News 00:29
Finnair cancels more flights as coronavirus restrictions bite Other News 15 March 23:51
Azerbaijani embassy in Germany opens hotline Politics 15 March 23:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues travel warning to citizens on spread of coronavirus Politics 15 March 22:49
Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia ensures return of 30 more citizens from Europe Politics 15 March 22:47
Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, says president’s assistant Politics 15 March 22:21
Operational headquarters: Two more coronavirus cases detected in Azerbaijan Politics 15 March 22:15
Operational Headquarters: Some flights from Baku abroad canceled Politics 15 March 22:13
Azerbaijani citizens, evacuated from Turkey, arrive in Baku: Operational Headquarters Politics 15 March 22:03
Azerbaijani embassy in Saudi Arabia opens hotline Politics 15 March 21:50
Italy coronavirus deaths rise 25% to 1,809 Europe 15 March 21:37
New solar panel plants to be commissioned in Iran's Fars province Oil&Gas 15 March 20:45
New type of gearbox presented in Iran Business 15 March 20:44
Rouhani: Low-income families to receive funds in Iran Iran 15 March 20:43
Amount of damage to Iranian airlines revealed Tourism 15 March 20:42
Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium opens hotline Politics 15 March 20:29
AZAL launches additional charter flights for evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Turkey Society 15 March 20:29
Operational headquarters: Four more coronavirus cases detected in Azerbaijan Society 15 March 19:01
Launch of Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites cancelled seconds before take-off - Space X World 15 March 18:55
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia’s accusations - limit of cynicism and hypocrisy Politics 15 March 17:30
Tashkent to suspend air, car traffic with other countries over COVID-19 Uzbekistan 15 March 17:04
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan company to expand export of food products abroad Business 15 March 16:06
Azerbaijan to accelerate socio-economic development of districts Finance 15 March 15:44
Cable Operators Association: TV services gaining popularity in Azerbaijan ICT 15 March 15:32
Iran reveals value of agricultural products’ export Business 15 March 15:15
Iran-Iraq border still closed due to coronavirus Iran 15 March 15:14
Azerbaijani Cable Operators Association discloses prospects of internet and IPTV markets ICT 15 March 15:14
Hydrocarbons to be on sale in Iran Oil&Gas 15 March 15:13
Iranian Health Insurance Organization receives funds to fight coronavirus Iran 15 March 15:12
Second round of Iranian parliament elections postponed Politics 15 March 15:08
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran Society 15 March 15:02
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant discloses production volumes Business 15 March 14:47
Azerbaijan developing legal framework for alternative energy Oil&Gas 15 March 14:39
Azerbaijani Micro-Credit non-bank credit organization to introduce new products for small business Finance 15 March 14:20
Iran’s non-oil economy grows: CBA Finance 15 March 14:09
Institutional development process under completion within agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan Economy 15 March 14:09
Balance of bank loans increases in Iran Finance 15 March 14:07
Iran to sell mazut in Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 15 March 14:02
Azerbaijani Cable Operators Association discloses alternative connection methods ICT 15 March 13:46
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund: Demand for state bonds rises sharply during period of economic uncertainty Economy 15 March 13:08
Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia creates hotline due to risk of spreading coronavirus Politics 15 March 13:03
Uzbekistan announces first coronavirus case Uzbekistan 15 March 13:03
Coca-Cola company discloses details of big project implementation in Azerbaijan Economy 15 March 12:29
Azerbaijan sees positive dynamics in collection of accumulative life insurance fees Economy 15 March 12:07
Chicken meat is bought in Iran with guarantee Finance 15 March 11:46
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Individuals spreading rumors about "closed shops" to be severely punished Society 15 March 11:22
Iran launched pilot project to fight coronavirus Iran 15 March 11:13
Azerbaijani embassy in US appeals to fellow citizens Society 15 March 11:12
Hotline created in Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey Politics 15 March 11:06
Uzbekistan to reform its construction industry Construction 15 March 10:42
Member of Iranian Assembly of Experts infected with coronavirus Iran 15 March 10:37
Over 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan, highest daily number to date World 15 March 10:32
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 March 09:46
Australia will impose self isolation on all international arrivals due to coronavirus Other News 15 March 09:16
Coronavirus to draw down global exploration and production investments Oil&Gas 15 March 08:50
Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving from coronavirus-hit countries Other News 15 March 08:26
U.S. airlines start cutting flights due to UK, Ireland restrictions US 15 March 07:32
Google says it is developing a nationwide coronavirus website US 15 March 06:31
Israel closes all shopping centers, restaurants over coronavirus concerns Israel 15 March 05:45
Italy registers 17,750 coronavirus infections, death toll up to 1,441 Europe 15 March 05:11
Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus Europe 15 March 04:31
Libya's Tripoli government declares emergency, shuts down ports, airports Other News 15 March 03:36
Azerbaijani citizens to return from Turkey on charter flights Society 15 March 03:15
Apple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, Verizon to close some U.S. stores Business 15 March 02:32
Algeria reports 3rd death case, 10 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 15 March 01:35
UAE, Saudi central banks roll out $40 billion stimulus for virus-hit economie Arab World 15 March 00:47
U.S. sanctions 'severely hamper' Iran coronavirus fight, Rouhani says Iran 15 March 00:00
World closes borders, restricts travel to contain coronavirus spread World 14 March 22:59
Azerbaijan has enough reserves of food and other products, says minister Economy 14 March 21:25
Azerbaijan temporarily canceling several int’l flights Azerbaijan 14 March 20:59
Iran's Offshore Oil Company's storage capacity to increase Iran 14 March 20:12
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents had telephone conversation Politics 14 March 19:34
Iran-Pakistan border closed Iran 14 March 19:05
Azerbaijani agency talks benefits of developing alternative energy sphere Oil&Gas 14 March 18:49
Armenian Armed Forces shell residential buildings, cars in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district Politics 14 March 18:39
SOCAR breaks record on bonds Oil&Gas 14 March 17:58
Many people died from coronavirus over past day in Iran Iran 14 March 17:50
Funds accumulated in Azerbaijan over period of high oil prices close to country's total economy Economy 14 March 16:01
Iranian Parliament’s Research Center talks inflation forecast Business 14 March 15:47
Turkmenistan takes measures to increase production of potatoes, vegetables and onions Business 14 March 15:37
No patients infected with coronavirus at Educational - Surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University Society 14 March 15:22
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 14 March 15:04
Azerbaijan's national air carrier is ready to exchange air tickets for all destinations Society 14 March 15:03
Azerbaijani company to start exporting cars Business 14 March 14:58
Kazakh uranium producing company opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 14 March 14:41
USAID hands over personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14 March 14:39
Iran's strives to cope with Coronavirus outbreak under severe sanctions Iran 14 March 14:38
Azerbaijan's health association talks measures to protect citizens from coronavirus Society 14 March 14:34
Changes to the operations schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train made Society 14 March 14:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is social state, and all our steps confirm this Politics 14 March 13:56
President Ilham Aliyev: Activities of parliament related to social sphere should be very active Politics 14 March 13:52
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases in Georgia Georgia 14 March 13:37
Chief Epidemiologist: Isolation to prevent epidemiological situation aggravation in Azerbaijan Society 14 March 13:33
Iran discloses volumes of imported products Business 14 March 13:29
Uzbekistan announces competition for coronavirus vaccines development Uzbekistan 14 March 13:28
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey down Turkey 14 March 13:27
All news