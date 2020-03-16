Turkey closes bars, nightclubs in response to coronavirus
Bars and nightclubs in Turkey will be closed from Monday in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Turkish Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
It said the temporary ban will go into effect at 10 am (0700 GMT) on Monday.
The ministry did not say how long the ban would last.
Latest
Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, says president’s assistant
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund: Demand for state bonds rises sharply during period of economic uncertainty
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Individuals spreading rumors about "closed shops" to be severely punished
No patients infected with coronavirus at Educational - Surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University