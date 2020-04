BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has ratified the agreement on combined shipping with Uzbekistan, Trend reports on April 14 referring to Turkish Resmi Gazete (Official Newspaper).

The agreement initially was signed on October 25, 2017 in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the document approving the agreement.