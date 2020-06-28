Hungary to join TurkStream gas pipeline via Serbia

A Hungarian firm announced Saturday it will join the TurkStream gas pipeline, running from Russia to Turkey, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

MOL said it will join the gas pipeline through Serbia.

The regulator approved a 10-year development plan that includes the construction of a new Serbian-Hungarian gas inter-connector, with a capacity of 6 billion cubic meters annually.

TurkStream consists of two 930-kilometer-long (577.9-mile-long) offshore lines stretching from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, and two separate onshore lines at lengths of 142 kilometers and 70 kilometers.

The project has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm). The first line with a capacity of 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Turkey's domestic customers, and the second line, with another 15.75 bcm capacity carries Russian gas further to Europe through Bulgaria.

Commercial supplies via the gas pipeline commenced this year on Jan. 1.