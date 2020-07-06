Turkmenistan's import of clothes from Turkey drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul.6

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to Turkmenistan dropped by 15.53 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $3.5 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In May 2020, the export of ready-made clothing from Turkey to Turkmenistan declined by 4.94 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $613,000.

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to international markets dropped by 26.1 percent in the first five months of 2020, compared to the same period in of 2019, making up $5.6 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s ready-made clothing export amounted to 9.1 percent of the country’s total export.

In May 2020, Turkey exported over $840.2 million worth of ready-made clothing to foreign markets, which is 48.2 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s ready-made clothing export for May 2020 made up 8.4 percent of the country's total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported the ready-made clothing worth over $15.6 billion.

