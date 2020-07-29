How many Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in 1H2020?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 2,810 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in June 2020, which is 96.49 percent less compared to the same period in 2019, Trend reports on July 29 referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in June 2020 amounted to 1.31 percent.

From January through June 2020, 127,379 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 63.77 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting period amounted to 2.83 percent.

According to the ministry, in June 2020, 214,768 tourists visited Turkey, which is 95.96 percent less compared to June 2019.

In the first six months of this year, over 4.5 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 75.06 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

Some 901,723 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Turkey in 2019, which is 5.03 percent more compared to 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 amounted to 2 percent.

