Turkish ruling party: Armenia tries to solve its internal problems via external aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Armenia tries to solve its internal problems via external aggression, Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said, Trend reports on July 29 referring to Turkish media outlets.

“Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan and will continue to provide all kinds of support to the brotherly country,” Unal noted, referring to the recent Armenian military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

