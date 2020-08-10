Turkey's export of chemical products abroad drops in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's export of chemical products to foreign markets decreased by 13.9 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of last year and stood at slightly over $8.6 billion, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkey's export of chemical products abroad amounted to 11.5 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

"In June 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets exceeded $1.4 billion, which is 10.2 percent more compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey's export of chemical products in June this year made up 10.6 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last 12 months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets made up $19.2 billion.

In May 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to slightly over $1.1 billion, which is 39.1 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, and 11.8 percent of the country’s total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to $19 billion.

---

