France's import of carpets from Turkey in 1H2020 down

Turkey 23 August 2020 22:43 (UTC+04:00)
France's import of carpets from Turkey in 1H2020 down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Carpets export from Turkey to France dropped by 26.5 percent in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up slightly over $7.1 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In June 2020, Turkey exported carpets worth $1.2 million to France grew by 3.6 percent compared to June last year and amounted to.

Export of carpets from Turkey to world markets dropped by 10.9 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up slightly over $1 billion.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of carpets abroad for the reporting period amounted to 1.4 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

"In June 2020, Turkey exported carpets worth $195.1 million to foreign markets, which is 47.3 percent more compared to June 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets in June this year amounted to 1.4 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last twelve months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey exported carpets worth over $2.4 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund opens tender to buy machinery, equipment
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund opens tender to buy machinery, equipment
Baku's Main Department of Culture to purchase equipment via tender
Baku's Main Department of Culture to purchase equipment via tender
Azerbaijan's Jalilabad executive power office opens tender to engage repair services
Azerbaijan's Jalilabad executive power office opens tender to engage repair services
Loading Bars
Latest
5.5-magnitude quake hits 66 km SE of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea Other News 23:34
Tourist Complex to be established in Iran’s Hamadan Provice Business 23:11
France's import of carpets from Turkey in 1H2020 down Turkey 22:43
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 43,023 Kyrgyzstan 22:19
12 died, 3 injured in car accident on Shatili road Georgia 22:15
Weekly review of events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 21:58
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rises in Iran Finance 21:53
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner Politics 21:26
10 killed, 20 injured in van-truck collision in SW Pakistan Other News 21:07
Iran’s Navy to be equipped with long-ranged cruise missiles Iran 20:56
Turkey's tourism revenues could hit $15B in 2020 despite pandemic Business 20:11
New fruit, vegetable preserve factory opens in eastern Georgia Business 19:58
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 24 Oil&Gas 19:49
Weekly review of developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 19:43
Indonesian police to investigate huge blaze at attorney general's office Other News 18:56
Volume of gas pumped into storage facilities in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 18:27
Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods Business 18:13
Export of Azerbaijani products to Belgium slumps Business 18:05
Flash flood kills 4 in northeastern Turkey's Giresun province Turkey 18:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy Politics 17:19
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 23 Society 17:18
Azerbaijan reports 151 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:14
Heavy rains flood Batumi streets Georgia 17:11
Minister of Defense of the Russia to pay a working visit to Baku Politics 16:39
New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing Other News 16:28
Coronavirus-like pneumonia kills 7 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:09
Istanbul hosts 32nd Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race Turkey 15:59
Manufacturing enterprises to be commissioned in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 15:22
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company reveals its production Oil&Gas 15:10
Boko Haram to recruit fighters from Nigeria's IDPs camps: governor Other News 14:57
PM – Restoration of flights with Russia depends on Russian Federation and epidemiological situation Georgia 14:25
Uzbekistan asks Afghanistan to ensure security of Uzbek companies' personnel Uzbekistan 14:02
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss discovery of gas field in Black Sea Politics 13:15
The commemoration ceremonies took place to honor servicemen who died as Shehids in Tovuz battles (PHOTO) Society 13:09
US demand for Turkish cement declines in 1H2020 Business 13:07
Azerbaijan Banks Association names reasons for decline in credit investments Finance 12:58
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Turkey Politics 12:56
Inflation rate in Iran announced Finance 12:55
Odebrecht-backed energy deal likely cost Mexico $683 million, president says Finance 12:28
Iran reveals amount of investment made by private sector in ports Finance 11:09
Iran discloses details of wheat purchased in Qazvin Province Business 10:55
Coronavirus' latest: Kyrgyzstan's recoveries climb to 36, 400 Kyrgyzstan 10:52
Vintage Coordination Headquarters opened in Telavi Business 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
China plans new real estate financing rules Finance 09:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan developing new standards for IT Finance 09:01
China plans new real estate financing rules Other News 08:49
Civil aviation chief: Iran ready to pay compensation in Ukrainian plane case Iran 08:09
1.5-month-old baby confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia Georgia 07:40
U.S. sees daily COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 7 days after summer surge US 07:26
Turkey reports 1,309 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths Turkey 06:05
Chile reports 395,708 cases of COVID-19, with 10,792 deaths Other News 04:30
Moscow reports 11 novel coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 03:29
WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults World 02:14
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of citizens from 31 countries, including China Kyrgyzstan 01:19
A new, bypass road of Khashuri opened in Georgia Georgia 00:44
Global Covid19 death toll reaches 800,000 World 00:02
27 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
Iran declares volume of wheat purchased in Kermanshah Province Business 22 August 23:21
Deputy minister: Iran has great potential for increasing its products export to Russia Business 22 August 23:14
President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 22 August 22:53
Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda US 22 August 22:36
South Korea sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 August 21:56
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to more locations, including Iran Turkey 22 August 21:52
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 22 August 21:11
Kazakhstan increases export of goods to Finland amid COVID-19 Business 22 August 21:04
2 civilians wounded in Kabul bomb attack: police Other News 22 August 20:19
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries Georgia 22 August 19:55
Tajikistan and Kazakhstan hold political consultations Kyrgyzstan 22 August 19:15
Forest fires damage 4,298 hectares of land this year in Turkey Turkey 22 August 18:42
Azerbaijan reports 160 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 August 18:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Ukraine Politics 22 August 18:25
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 23 Oil&Gas 22 August 18:18
Iran to boost copper concentrate production Business 22 August 18:18
Iran discloses volume of fishery products caught from Caspian Sea Business 22 August 17:30
Iran's Kurdistan Province continues petrochemical production despite COVID-19 Business 22 August 14:58
Tajikistan's import of electrical goods from Turkey edges up Turkey 22 August 14:47
Kazakhstan to possibly change its procurement system using S. Korean expertise Finance 22 August 14:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21) Finance 22 August 14:14
India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 million Other News 22 August 14:13
Iran's Kurdistan Province exports most of its petrochemical products Business 22 August 14:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 22 Society 22 August 14:04
Volume of agricultural products exported from Iran's East Azerbaijan Province increases Business 22 August 13:35
Share of Russia in Azerbaijan's total import grows Business 22 August 13:34
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for ground structures services at gas field Tenders 22 August 13:33
Qatar provides non-reimbursable financial aid to Uzbekistan Finance 22 August 13:33
Russia's e-commerce company to create wholesale centers in Uzbekistan Business 22 August 13:32
Contract on electricity supply from biogas plant signed in Iran Oil&Gas 22 August 13:16
Production of helium to boost industrial progress of Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 22 August 13:16
Uzbek fruit, vegetables may appear on UK markets Business 22 August 13:14
Turkmenistan working to expand non-cash payments Finance 22 August 12:47
Azerbaijani MP names activities most hit by COVID-19 pandemic Society 22 August 12:44
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to support domestic producers Business 22 August 12:39
Prices for Azerbaijani oil down Finance 22 August 12:35
Iran's Fisheries Organization: No foreign fishing trawlers in southern Iran Business 22 August 12:25
Kazakhstan's export to Lithuania increase twofold in 1H2020 Business 22 August 12:14
Development of energy sector in Turkmenistan to be based on world markets' analysis Oil&Gas 22 August 12:04
Uzbekistan cuts import of construction materials Construction 22 August 11:59
Azerbaijan to launch new programs to support business in country Finance 22 August 11:58
Production starts at third platform of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 22 August 11:47
All news