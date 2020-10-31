Another earthquake strikes Turkish Izmir Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Another earthquake occurred in Turkish Izmir Province, the Emergency Prevention and Management Administration (AFAD) of Turkey said, Trend reports on Oct.31.

According to the administration, a 5-point magnitude earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea, in the province’s Seferihisar settlement.

As earlier reported, an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude occurred in Izmir on Oct.30, as a result of which 24 people died, and 804 injured.