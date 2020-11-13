Turkey identifies 2,841 new coronavirus patients

Turkey registered 2,841 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed Thursday. The country's overall tally now stands at 404,894, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A total of 2,181 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 346,794, while the death toll rose by 88 to reach 11,233. Almost 148,500 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 15.71 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 3,230, with 4.2% this week suffering from pneumonia.

“The number of patients in critical condition continues to rise,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned, urging the public to comply with the measures against coronavirus by reducing mobility and contact.