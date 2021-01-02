Turkey identifies 15 cases of new ‘British’ coronavirus strain
At least 15 cases of the new coronavirus variant that was earlier detected in the United Kingdom have been detected in Turkey, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"We carried out research to identify that 15 people who entered our country from the UK have the mutated strain of coronavirus. We temporarily suspend entries to Turkey from the UK," he wrote on Twitter.
On December 14, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock reported that scientiests had identified a new strain of coronavirus. According to him, faster spread of COVID-19 in southeast England can be explained by the emergence of this new variant.
