Turkey registers more than 11 302 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 11 302 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 698 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.7 million.

As many as 7 711 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 608 848, while the death toll climbed to 28 901.

An additional 138 214 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 33 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 232.