Over 1M workers to get jabs in major lift for Turkish tourism industry

In a long-awaited move, Turkey has granted a vaccination priority to workers in the tourism industry, an encouraging development that, sector representatives say, would enable the country to stay a step ahead of its competitors, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkey has already been implementing strict safety and hygiene measures, which the government introduced earlier last year.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has started receiving online applications after the decision to allow workers at the facilities with safe tourism certificates, agency workers, tour guides and drivers to have priority.