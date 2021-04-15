Data on shipment of goods across Turkish Antalya port from January through February 2021 disclosed

Data on shipment of goods across Turkish Antalya port from January through February 2021 disclosed
Latest
Shell targets 2-3% reduction in carbon intensity this year Oil&Gas 14:50
Iran’s PMO unveils volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Fereidoonkenar port Transport 14:44
2M2021 volume of stone coal shipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:43
Data on shipment of goods across Turkish Antalya port from January through February 2021 disclosed Turkey 14:31
Graduate of Baku Higher Oil School marries Pakistani student from same university (PHOTO) Society 14:27
Data on cargo movement through Turkey's Gemlik port revealed Turkey 14:08
Turkey's steel exports to China surge Turkey 14:06
Turkey’s activity on Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange in March 2021 Business 14:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 15 Society 14:02
Azerbaijan announces commissioning date for 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 13:49
Revenues of Georgian Silknet mobile operator down ICT 13:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 13:43
Value of Iran's import of Turkish chemicals notably up Turkey 13:41
Azerbaijan improving access of entrepreneurs to insurance services Finance 13:40
Turkey talks number of ships received at Aliaga port from Jan. through Feb. 2021 Turkey 13:38
Kazakhstan boosts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 13:25
Russia discloses amount of grains and legumes imported from Turkey Turkey 13:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds foreign exchange auction Finance 13:20
Iran to create major turning point on production of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 13:19
Turkmenistan, French Public Investment Bank may sign MoU Finance 13:18
Russian, Belarus presidents discuss situation in Karabakh via phone Russia 13:10
Date of next interest payment on SOCAR bonds announced Oil&Gas 12:59
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company discloses its production data Oil&Gas 12:57
Microsoft implementing projects with Azerbaijan's educational institutions Economy 12:54
Everything we agreed on will be implemented - President Lukashenko Politics 12:52
Turkey hopes US won't recognize so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish FM Politics 12:51
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's Q12021 total assets grow Finance 12:50
We are ready to share vaccine with Azerbaijan - President of Belarus Politics 12:47
We reaffirmed strategic nature of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan - President Lukashenko Politics 12:47
President Ilham Aliyev is the best educated, civilized person of all presidents of post-Soviet space - President of Belarus Politics 12:45
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has now been resolved - President Aliyev Politics 12:45
Culprit of what happened to Armenia is precisely Armenian leadership - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:45
What Minsk Group will be doing is still unknown to us - President Aliyev Politics 12:45
Iran's trade turnover with Turkmenistan down Business 12:41
We clearly defined our goals - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:38
Companies from three friendly countries already working on reconstruction projects in Karabakh - President Aliyev Politics 12:38
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs Acacia Mining Operations license for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 12:36
Belarus is our friend, trusted partner - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:36
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Russia Turkey 12:34
Russia reports over 8,900 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:32
Kazakhstan resumes supplies of scrap metal to Russia Business 12:32
Russia's 2020 exports of chemicals to Azerbaijan disclosed Business 12:24
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy hydraulic press via tenders Tenders 12:23
Azerbaijan's AzerGold names winner of tender for purchasing ingot purity machine Business 12:14
Cargo movements in Iran's Genaveh port decline Transport 12:14
Georgia reports 1,030 coronavirus cases for April 15 Georgia 12:00
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas pays out coupon on its international bonds Oil&Gas 11:59
Iran declares production data for sugar beet Business 11:59
Share of exports of Russian machinery, equipment, vehicles to Azerbaijan unveiled Business 11:55
Oil market may need extra supply in 2H 2021 Oil&Gas 11:54
War Trophy Park in Baku symbolizes heroic Azerbaijani people's triumphant victory - MP Politics 11:54
Facebook signs first deal to buy renewable energy in India US 11:51
Georgia to spend significant funds on tourism infrastructure in Akhaltsikhe Business 11:44
Top German health official says need to break third COVID-19 wave now Europe 11:43
Iran's bitumen exports decrease Business 11:41
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for silver, platinum, palladium Finance 11:41
Turkmenistan should closely monitor bank balance sheets for asset quality risks - IMF Finance 11:33
Minsk IT holding voices interest in Azerbaijani-Belarusian smart projects ICT 11:32
European oil demand sees largest fall since April 2020 Oil&Gas 11:32
Cargo transportation volumes down in Kazakhstan Transport 11:31
Moscow ahead of regional partners in terms of exports to Azerbaijan Business 11:30
Azerbaijan boosts exports to Iran Business 11:30
Azerbaijan expanding co-op with Turkey on mail, money transfers Economy 11:25
Kazakhstan’s Tengizchevroil to possibly face criminal case Oil&Gas 11:24
Former heads of state, gov't call on President Biden to waive intellectual property rules for COVID-vaccines Society 11:24
CPI up 0.6% in March, housing prices still rising Israel 11:16
Uzbekistan looks to build first pumped storage power plant Uzbekistan 11:12
IMF continues to promote Turkmenistan's structural reforms aimed at economic diversification Finance 11:11
Process begins for inviting financial bids for AI, deal to conclude by Sep Other News 10:49
India, France discuss boosting cooperation, greater collaboration in diverse sectors Other News 10:49
German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early January Europe 10:41
U.S. vows to help bring investment to assist India’s mitigation efforts Other News 10:40
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:37
Wizz Air forecasts gradual flying recovery into late summer Europe 10:36
PM: Despite local constraints, India sent doses to 80 countries Other News 10:31
Oil steady near one-month highs as IEA, OPEC raise forecasts Oil&Gas 10:30
Footage from Azerbaijani Zangilan's Agh Oyuq village (VIDEO) Politics 10:19
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:13
Russia to finance modernization of 14 oil refineries Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.15 Finance 10:10
France's 1Q2021 chemical imports from Turkey rise in value Turkey 10:08
Iranian currency rates for April 15 Finance 10:07
Azerbaijan sees growth in securities market Finance 10:07
Minsk Group worked ineffectively for 30 years on Karabakh - MP Politics 09:57
SOCAR, Belneftekhim to expand opportunities in oil products’ output, sale Oil&Gas 09:48
Azerbaijan continues to compensate workers employed in COVID-hit areas Finance 09:43
Thailand reports record daily rise with 1,543 new coronavirus cases Other News 09:42
Geely's EV unit Polestar raises $550 million Other News 09:41
Iran resumes flights to UK Business 09:34
Uzbekistan talks projects implemented on improving country's energy sector Uzbekistan 09:34
Central Bank of Iran continues its foreign currency policies Business 09:27
US IDC eyes organizing int'l forum on applying best 'smart' practices in Azerbaijan ICT 09:13
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco, Patriot targets in Jazan Arab World 08:58
Iran stresses achieving $20-billion trade with Iraq Iran 08:43
Georgian Bus and Omnibus Express to transport passengers free of charge in movement-restricted period Georgia 08:32
Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,641 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:53
EU helping in modernization of Georgian Railway Transport 07:40
Turkey provides Libya with 150,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 07:23
S.Korea reports 698 more COVID-19 cases, 112,117 in total Other News 06:28
Construction of Russian helicopter service center in Azerbaijan running steadily - trade representative Business 05:40
