Turkey to lift PCR test requirement for passengers from 16 countries, regions

Turkey will not require a negative COVID-19 PCR test result for passengers from 16 countries and regions, the Turkish health ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

They include China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan), Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Britain, Latvia, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Israel, Japan and Estonia, according to the ministry.

The decision will be effective from May 15, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey on Sunday reported 25,980 new coronavirus cases, including 2,587 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 4,875,388, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 340 to 40,844, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,480,381 after 75,182 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.4 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,532 in the country, said the ministry.