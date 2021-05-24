Poland buys 24 Turkish drones in first for NATO and EU

Poland's purchase of Turkish armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) marks the first time a NATO or European Union member state acquired drones from Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The deal will be a boost for the Turkish defense sector, which Erdogan has said should meet the country's own military hardware requirements and export to allies abroad.

The sale was announced during a state visit to Ankara by Poland's President Andrzej Duda, who will head to Istanbul on Tuesday to visit the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and Polonezköy, a village established by Polish emigres fleeing retribution after the 1830 uprising.