Poland buys 24 Turkish drones in first for NATO and EU
Poland's purchase of Turkish armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) marks the first time a NATO or European Union member state acquired drones from Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The deal will be a boost for the Turkish defense sector, which Erdogan has said should meet the country's own military hardware requirements and export to allies abroad.
The sale was announced during a state visit to Ankara by Poland's President Andrzej Duda, who will head to Istanbul on Tuesday to visit the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and Polonezköy, a village established by Polish emigres fleeing retribution after the 1830 uprising.
