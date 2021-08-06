Wildfires in Turkish Antalya localized
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Wildfires raging for the past 10 days have been localized in the province of Antalya, southern Turkey, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said, Trend reports on Aug.6.
According to Pakdemirli, during this period, measures have been taken in the province to extinguish 21 fires.
As a result of wildfires in the Manavgat district of Antalya, seven people have died.
The fires are currently raging in four provinces of Turkey.
Latest
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst
Deadline for planned completion of construction of Azerbaijani section of Zangezur corridor announced
Azerbaijani Defense Minister inspects training range under construction in Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Renewable energy will not necessarily have positive economic impact - Brenda Shaffer (INTERVIEW) (VIDEO)