Wildfires in Turkish Antalya localized

Aug. 6

Wildfires raging for the past 10 days have been localized in the province of Antalya, southern Turkey, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Pakdemirli, during this period, measures have been taken in the province to extinguish 21 fires.

As a result of wildfires in the Manavgat district of Antalya, seven people have died.

The fires are currently raging in four provinces of Turkey.