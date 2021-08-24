Turkey sees surge in clothes export to Uzbekistan

Turkey 24 August 2021 22:07 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey sees surge in clothes export to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

The value of the export of clothing from Turkey to Uzbekistan surged by 62.8 percent from January through July 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $8.79 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

In July 2021, Turkey's export of clothes to Uzbekistan soared 1.8 times compared to July 2020, exceeding $1.29 million, the ministry said.

Turkey increased the export of clothes by 26.8 percent in the first 7 months of this year compared to the same period of last year - up to $11.1 billion.

In July 2021, Turkey exported clothes worth almost $1.7 billion, down by 5.9 percent compared to July 2020.

The export of the products from the country reached $19.4 billion over the past 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).

