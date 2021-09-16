Iran boosts import of Turkish-made electrical goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Turkey increased the volume of electrical goods export to Iran by 27 percent in the first 7 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, to $74.8 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2021, the export of Turkish electrical goods to Iran dropped by 33.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020, settling at $11.2 million, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods increased by 38.5 percent from January through July 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $7.9 billion.

Thus, Turkey exported electrical goods worth $1 billion in July 2021, which is 2 percent more compared to July 2020.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods totaled $13.2 billion during the period of July 2020 through July 2021.