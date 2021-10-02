Austria increases imports of Turkish cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2

Trend:

Turkey increased car exports to Austria by 13.5 percent from January through July 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, up to $122.5 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2021, the value of car exports from Turkey to Austria dropped by 8 percent compared to July 2020, reaching $17.3 million, the ministry said.

In the first 7 months of 2021, Turkey increased the export of cars to the international markets by 26.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020, up to $16.3 billion, the ministry said.

Turkey’s car exports to the global markets in July 2021 totaled nearly $2 billion, which is 9.3 percent less compared to July 2020.

In the past 12 months (from July 2020 to July 2021), Turkey’s car exports abroad totaled over $28.9 billion.