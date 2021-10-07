Ankara to host political consultations between Turkey and Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
Trend:
Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Iran to be held in Ankara on October 8, Trend reports.
According to the Turkish MFA, the delegations of the two countries will be headed by the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Iran, Sedat Onal and Ali Bagheri Keni.
The consultation will include an exchange of views on the state and prospects of bilateral ties, regional and international issues.
