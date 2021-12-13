Turkey resumes mediation mission

Turkey 13 December 2021 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey resumes mediation mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The settlement of conflicts not only in the South Caucasus and the Middle East but also in Africa has always been one of the priority directions of Turkey's foreign policy, Trend reports.

Despite the fact that Turkey is one of the important members of NATO, this has never prevented Turkey from having close relations with Russia or China.

After the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) entered the political scene in Turkey in 2001, it was officially announced that one of the directions of the country's foreign policy would be a mediating mission, since Ankara has great potential for this, as well as the opportunity to become a locomotive for the development of the Islamic world.

There has always been an opinion among the political elite of Turkey that it is through the settlement of conflicts and a policy of mediation that Ankara will be able to expand its influence in the region. On the other hand, mediation in the settlement of conflicts, one might say, was the only chance for Turkey to improve its image, since during the Cold War the country was perceived as a participant in a number of conflicts. But even during this period, Ankara still tried to play the role of mediator between Iraq and Iran during the 1980-1988 war, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, the active phase of the mediation mission took place in Turkey exactly after the AK Party came to power.

It is necessary to cite a number of examples of Ankara's mediation mission in the region. In 2003, after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq, Turkey tried to resolve the conflict that had arisen in that country. In the same year, Turkey made numerous attempts to resolve the conflict between Syria and Israel.

In 2005, Turkey took on a mediating mission to resolve the situation between Pakistan and Israel, in 2006 - between Shiites and Sunnis in Iraq, as well as between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran.

In addition, Ankara acted as a mediator between the EU and Iran, Israel and Hamas, Israel and Lebanon, the UK and Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. All of the above missions took place in 2003-2009 period.

Since 2010, Turkey has begun to expand the geography of mediation. Ankara has tried to play an active role in mediation efforts in African countries such as Sudan (2011), Eritrea (2011), Somalia (2013), Mali (2013) and Libya (2014).

It can be said that 2003-2014 was an active phase of Ankara's mediation mission.

Despite the fact that in recent years Ankara has not made special statements in connection with mediation in the settlement of any conflicts, this does not mean that Turkey has changed one of the priorities in its foreign policy.

In early December 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to contribute to reducing tensions in relations between Russia and Ukraine with their consent, which can be done in the form of mediation or in any other format.

"Ankara opposes further escalation of the situation around Ukraine and stands for the protection of stability in the region. We are ready to make an all-possible contribution to the creation of channels of dialogue in order to reduce the tension that has arisen in recent weeks between Kyiv and Moscow. Turkey is certainly ready to take steps without delay to maintain peace in the region," Erdogan said.

Despite Moscow's statement that Russia is not part of the conflict, the press secretary of the Ukrainian president Sergii Nykyforov said that Ukraine would support any format that would be fruitful in terms of resolving the conflict in the east of the country.

"We are in favor of direct negotiations with Russia. Negotiations with the participation of Turkey are in agreement. The main thing is that it brings practical results," Nykyforov said.

It is too early to talk about how and in what direction the situation will develop between Turkey's two partners - Russia and Ukraine. But the latest statements by Ankara indicate that Turkey is resuming its mediation mission.

Rufiz Hafizoglu

Head of the Foreign Projects Directorate of Trend News Agency

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to assess Armenian cyberattacks
Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to assess Armenian cyberattacks
Azerbaijan's CERT expands public awareness about cases of cyber fraud
Azerbaijan's CERT expands public awareness about cases of cyber fraud
VTB Bank Azerbaijan eyes launch of updated mobile applications
VTB Bank Azerbaijan eyes launch of updated mobile applications
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil & gas investment to switch away from upstream to low carbon efforts in 2022 Oil&Gas 14:04
Uniform of Karabakh football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 14:03
Azerbaijan prohibits living in basements of residential buildings Society 14:01
Russia sees less than 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second straight day Russia 13:55
Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week Society 13:52
Jet fuel consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels in next 3 years Oil&Gas 13:47
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - - Russian ambassador Politics 13:47
Iran shares data on production of Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refining Company Oil&Gas 13:38
Turkmenistan’s economy to grow in 2022 Turkmenistan 13:37
Azerbaijan considers new fines for violation of legislation in tourism Economy 13:33
Indian Exim bank allocates loan to finance projects in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:33
Uzbek authorities made progress in construction of facilities of IT park Uzbekistan 13:22
Proposal made to apply penalty to hotels operating in Azerbaijan without ‘stars rating’ Tourism 13:21
Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to assess Armenian cyberattacks ICT 13:20
Iran’s IAC sees decrease in passenger transportation via Ramsar International Airport Transport 13:19
Turkey resumes mediation mission Turkey 13:18
Oil markets to shift from undersupply to oversupply in 1H 2022 Oil&Gas 13:11
Azerbaijan's CERT expands public awareness about cases of cyber fraud ICT 13:07
Kazakh oil company to purchase spare parts for gas equipment via tender Tenders 13:05
VTB Bank Azerbaijan eyes launch of updated mobile applications Economy 13:04
Iran’s Saipa increases auto manufacturing Business 13:03
High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Society 13:01
Azerbaijan shares data for oil export to Australia in 10M2021 Economy 12:59
Countries and int’l experts condemn biased “summit for democracy” in US - Research Politics 12:59
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran declines Finance 12:56
Iranian government plans to increase budgets of state banks Finance 12:55
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Astara port down Transport 12:34
BTC celebrates 500 million tonnes of oil export Oil&Gas 12:30
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to sign strategic partnership declaration - Kyrgyz ambassador Economy 12:29
Azerbaijan talks cyberthreats faced by local users in several large cities ICT 12:25
Swiss ambassador talks funds invested in Azerbaijani economy Economy 12:23
Iran records decrease in reserves of dams Oil&Gas 12:21
Gas price in Europe exceeds $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October Europe 12:16
bp talks on increasing its share in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 12:07
UK wants to be Azerbaijan’s top energy partner Oil&Gas 11:49
UK ready to help Azerbaijan’s transition to renewable energy Oil&Gas 11:46
UK to host Joint Intergovernmental Commission with Azerbaijan in 2022 Business 11:37
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender to buy pumps Business 11:29
President Ilham Aliyev received members of Qarabag football club (PHOTO) (LIVE) Politics 11:24
Iran's Saderat Bank provides credit to improve production Finance 11:24
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Nabilar village (VIDEO) Society 11:20
Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Switzerland joint commission may be held in Baku – ambassador Business 11:19
Quality of "Baku Steel Company" products already recognized all over the world (PHOTO) Society 10:37
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany increases over 10M2021 Economy 10:33
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on sewer collector headlights replacement Tenders 10:33
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 12 Uzbekistan 10:19
OIC Youth visit to Ganja city (PHOTO) Society 10:10
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 13 Finance 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 13 Finance 09:52
Oil rises on optimism Omicron impact will be limited on fuel demand Oil&Gas 09:31
Number of flights via Iran’s Khorramabad International Airport up Transport 09:14
Iran shares data on estimates for crude oil export Oil&Gas 09:13
Iran's Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company resumes oil extraction Oil&Gas 09:12
Iran records decrease in passenger transportation via Birjand Shahid Kaveh Airport Transport 09:07
Australia signs $717 million defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha World 09:01
UK can offer Azerbaijan experience in renewable energy sources - Baroness Nicholson (Interview) Politics 08:26
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israel 07:48
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021 US 07:02
S.Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases World 06:17
7 dead, thousands displaced after heavy rains hit Brazil's Bahia state World 05:36
Saudi Arabia approves 2022 budget, first without deficit in nearly a decade Arab World 04:43
Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, and EU Europe 03:42
UK's Johnson warns of Omicron 'tidal wave', says two doses not enough Europe 02:59
South African president tests positive for COVID-19 World 02:17
Israel to impose travel ban for Britain and Denmark, health officials say Israel 01:24
At least 18 dead, 25 injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador World 00:34
Georgia’s re-export of cars down Georgia 00:01
Solar-powered drip irrigation system installed in Agdam Industrial Park - Azerbaijani president's special representative (PHOTO) Economy 12 December 23:38
No compromise on free market principles: Turkey’s new finance minister Turkey 12 December 22:57
Georgia’s car re-export to Azerbaijan increases Georgia 12 December 22:22
Swapping of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan via Iran is strategic step – Iranian official Oil&Gas 12 December 22:05
Iran to stop importing petrochemical catalysts Oil&Gas 12 December 21:54
Kam Air to resume flights between Kabul and Tashkent Uzbekistan 12 December 21:48
Review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market for week Finance 12 December 21:09
Kentucky governor says over 80 people died in devastating tornadoes US 12 December 20:52
Belarus illuminates national library to revere Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s memory (PHOTO) Society 12 December 20:16
Volume of grain and processed products from Russia’s Voronezh region to Azerbaijan unveiled Transport 12 December 20:04
Turkmen FM, FAO rep discuss project agreement on opening of FAO office Turkmenistan 12 December 19:44
Iran eyes increase in cargo movements in Iranian ports Transport 12 December 19:32
Int’l economic partnership is among Turkmenistan’s priorities - President Turkmenistan 12 December 19:27
WHO-World Bank: Half a billion pushed to extreme poverty due to pandemic Other News 12 December 19:27
Max Verstappen wins first Formula One title after dramatic season-ending win in Abu Dhabi Other News 12 December 18:48
Turkmen President orders to strengthen co-op to prepare for summit of Caspian countries Politics 12 December 18:40
Canal Istanbul a must to ease heavy vessel traffic, says transport minister Turkey 12 December 18:29
Georgian health officials: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots 'necessary' to prevent spread of Omicron variant Georgia 12 December 18:25
India sends medical supplies to Afghanistan: Foreign Ministry Other News 12 December 18:08
India-Russia relations unaffected by challenges like COVID-19 pandemic Other News 12 December 18:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 12 December 17:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 12 December 17:01
Azerbaijan confirms 1,226 more COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries Society 12 December 16:50
Israeli PM to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties Israel 12 December 16:22
Turkish FM shares post on 18th death anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 12 December 15:55
Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan Economy 12 December 15:51
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 12 December 15:36
Azerbaijan takes measures to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and VAT in 2022 Business 12 December 15:35
Azerbaijan clears about 20,000 hectares of mines since Nov. 2020 - ANAMA Azerbaijan 12 December 15:28
Azerbaijani people revere memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 12 December 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 12 Society 12 December 14:43
Russian COVID-19 cases top 10 mln Russia 12 December 14:38
Affiliate Centers of Fourth Industrial Revolution of Kazakhstan and the UAE establish coop Kazakhstan 12 December 14:37
All news