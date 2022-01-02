Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing Kremlin.

After exchanging congratulations on the New Year, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan summed up the main results of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further intensify the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey.

International topics were also touched upon, including the well-known proposals for the development of legally formalized agreements guaranteeing the security of the Russian Federation, the situation in the South Caucasus, issues of the Syrian and Libyan settlement.

The parties agreed to continue personal contacts.