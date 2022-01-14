Turkish Foreign Ministry talks negotiations between emissaries of Ankara, Yerevan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
The first meeting of the emissaries of Ankara and Yerevan to normalize the relations was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.
During the talks in Moscow, Ankara and Yerevan agreed to continue to hold meetings.
“The special representatives of Turkey and Armenia during these first talks, which were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, exchanged the views on the normalization of the ties through a dialogue,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
