Istanbul Airport suspends all flights amid heavy snowfall

Turkey 25 January 2022 01:38 (UTC+04:00)
Istanbul Airport suspends all flights amid heavy snowfall

All flights to and from Istanbul Airport were temporarily suspended on Monday due to heavy snowfall in the city, while many other parts of Turkey experienced commuting difficulties due to the adverse weather, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Flights at Istanbul Airport, which was Europe’s busiest last year, were halted until 6 p.m. local time (3 p.m. GMT), officials said, with delays expected throughout the night, while national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) also suspended all of its flights until Tuesday morning.

Many parts of Turkey have been hit with heavy snowfall since the weekend, prompting authorities to shut schools in some parts of the country. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) has said thousands were stranded due to inclement weather.

The closure of Istanbul Airport affected flights stretching from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and Asia.

It marked the gleaming glass-and-steel structure’s first shutdown since it replaced Istanbul’s old Atatürk Airport as the new hub for Turkish Airlines in 2019.

Turkish Airlines canceled all flights in and out of Istanbul Airport until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Yahya Üstün, the carrier’s vice president of media relations, said on Twitter.

Üstün also said in another Twitter message that a collapse occurred on the roof of a facility, which serves Turkish Cargo at Istanbul Airport, due to the snow masses and the storm.

"None of our colleagues were harmed by the resulting situation, the process is followed closely," he said.

The company had earlier canceled 36 flights in and out of Istanbul Airport and 31 at Sabiha Gokchen, the city’s second airport, scheduled for Monday.

Istanbul Airport served more than 37 million passengers last year, becoming one of the world’s most important airports.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan discloses data on mutual trade with top CIS partners
Kazakhstan discloses data on mutual trade with top CIS partners
CSTO and military of Kazakhstan to develop plan for transfer of protected facilities to local security forces
CSTO and military of Kazakhstan to develop plan for transfer of protected facilities to local security forces
Tajikistan looks to build new solar power plant with help from Iranian companies
Tajikistan looks to build new solar power plant with help from Iranian companies
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Istanbul Airport suspends all flights amid heavy snowfall Turkey 01:38
India attends informal WTO meet to take stock of negotiations Other News 01:27
Explosion kills 6 in southern Somalia World 00:50
Country calmly to pass current heating period - Ukrainian president Other News 00:22
Republic Day parade in India to showcase old, new era of Army Other News 00:05
Georgia names main goods imported from Uzbekistan Georgia 00:01
Kyrgyzstan enters top 10 trade partners of Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan 24 January 23:50
Current situation in Ukraine is under control - Zelensky Other News 24 January 23:28
Iran, Uzbekistan emphasize boosting customs cooperation Iran 24 January 23:14
Gov’t to set up commission for project of Georgian cultural centre in Jordan Georgia 24 January 22:53
PM of Ukraine says no threats to functioning of national economy Other News 24 January 22:48
Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey - Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 24 January 22:12
Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan Politics 24 January 21:52
Sudan security forces fire tear gas on protesters Other News 24 January 21:17
Launch of Baku-Shusha bus route of particular importance for Shusha city - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President Society 24 January 20:26
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands Business 24 January 19:30
Uzbekistan working to establish power supply in Tashkent region Uzbekistan 24 January 19:13
Azerbaijan discloses annual turnover growth of E-PUL payment system for 2021 Economy 24 January 19:10
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 24 January 19:07
Toyota Caucasus becomes member of Business Association of Georgia Georgia 24 January 19:01
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 24 January 18:59
Azerbaijan confirms 757 more COVID-19 cases, 302 recoveries Society 24 January 18:57
Turkmen livestock complex in Akhal region names volume of production Business 24 January 18:56
Uzbek company reveals volume of exports to French Bonduelle Uzbekistan 24 January 18:49
Bank of Georgia supports new tower construction in Tbilisi Georgia 24 January 18:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 24 January 18:29
Azerbaijan sees growth in local banks' total assets in 2021 Finance 24 January 18:29
Azerbaijan unveils number of businesses affected during second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Business 24 January 18:21
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases in 2021 Finance 24 January 18:08
Iran shares value of shrimp exports Business 24 January 18:07
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021 Business 24 January 18:04
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans Politics 24 January 17:57
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Finance 24 January 17:57
Iran sees increase in liquidity Finance 24 January 17:57
Azerbaijani Small & Medium Business Dev't Agency talks about its activities in 2021 Business 24 January 17:43
Serbian deputy PM to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 24 January 17:35
EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck Europe 24 January 17:35
Kazakhstan records decrease in annual inflation in December 2021 Kazakhstan 24 January 17:28
Low-carbon transition pressures to accelerate in 2022 Oil&Gas 24 January 17:22
Iran unveils volume of electricity generated by Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 24 January 17:20
Capital of Iran’s Bank Mellat soars Finance 24 January 17:19
Uzbekistan sees increase in newly created enterprises Uzbekistan 24 January 17:13
IOM talks about areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2022 Business 24 January 17:13
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. continues steps within Kazakhstan’s state program foe economy dev't Business 24 January 17:12
Croatia to send three delegations to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 24 January 17:02
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. to launch satellites to boost internet speed in Kazakhstan Business 24 January 17:02
Labour migration from Turkey to Germany slightly increased in 2021 Turkey 24 January 17:02
Iran shares data on production capacity of Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Business 24 January 16:59
Kazakhstan maintains positive trend in local consumer demand Kazakhstan 24 January 16:58
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund preliminarily approves new procurement procedure Central Asia 24 January 16:57
Georgia sees growth in residential property price index Georgia 24 January 16:51
Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra Other News 24 January 16:45
Judicial investigation of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism completed in Azerbaijan Society 24 January 16:45
Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases Russia 24 January 16:42
Azerbaijan's BTB Bank announces net profit for 2021 Finance 24 January 16:33
Georgia's hotels to see increase in demand – forecast Georgia 24 January 16:32
People wanted for grave crimes extradited to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General Society 24 January 16:25
India’s imports from China soar to almost $100 bn, led by smartphones, machinery Other News 24 January 16:24
Uzbekistan reveals structure of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 24 January 16:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 24 Society 24 January 16:09
Boeing invests $450 mln in flying taxi developer Wisk US 24 January 16:02
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation resuming local competitions Society 24 January 16:02
German group of companies to construct plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 24 January 16:02
Turkmenistan's Akhal Electric Power Station boosts output rate Oil&Gas 24 January 16:00
Azerbaijani police calls on citizens coming to Shusha to observe security rules Society 24 January 16:00
Georgia to provide financial support to senior citizens - PM Georgia 24 January 15:30
India's Infosys confident about more offshoring opportunities Other News 24 January 15:27
Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with Finland's MFA delegation (PHOTO) Politics 24 January 15:21
Turkmen multifilament yarn manufacturer exports to foreign markets Business 24 January 15:17
National Bank of Kazakhstan increases base rate Kazakhstan 24 January 15:13
JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business Europe 24 January 15:07
Turkmen enterprise reveals output of glass sheets Business 24 January 14:55
Turkmenistan's State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender for audit Tenders 24 January 14:54
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.30 Oil&Gas 24 January 14:54
Azerbaijan - Georgia's top fuel, lubricant supplier in 2021 Georgia 24 January 14:54
NEQSOL Holding delivered Strategic HR Business Partner Program for HR professionals Other News 24 January 14:52
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 24 January 14:49
Progress on iron foundry construction project in Kazakhstan unveiled Kazakhstan 24 January 14:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 24 January 14:42
Georgia’s hazelnuts export value, volume grow Georgia 24 January 14:40
Iran seeks to increase economic ties with Iraq Business 24 January 14:38
Iran to put taxes on petrochemical exports revenues Oil&Gas 24 January 14:35
SOCAR Turkey talks on demand for STAR Refinery products Oil&Gas 24 January 14:33
Kazakhstan unveils trade data with its top partners in Americas Business 24 January 14:23
First passenger bus from Baku arrives in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 24 January 14:07
Electricity generation booming at Iran’s biggest thermal power plant Oil&Gas 24 January 14:04
Azerbaijan to hold auction to place Unibank’s bonds on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 24 January 14:02
Azerbaijani AFB Bank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 24 January 14:00
Turkmengaz to purchase material and technical resources via tender Tenders 24 January 13:58
Uzbekistan to support new projects of food producers Uzbekistan 24 January 13:58
Anil Agarwal to set up $10 bn fund to hunt for govt assets Other News 24 January 13:56
Outbreak alert: members of Georgia's government test positive for COVID-19 Georgia 24 January 13:55
Azerbaijan approves agreement on customs co-op with Saudi Arabia Politics 24 January 13:55
Iran records surge in number of flights via Shahid Beheshti Airport Transport 24 January 13:53
Visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar cancelled Economy 24 January 13:52
Iran's handmade carpet production declines Business 24 January 13:50
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO) Politics 24 January 13:44
Uzbekistan to build new power units at its Angren TPP Uzbekistan 24 January 13:31
Georgia’s Batumi City Hall talks loan interest to be paid out to EBRD, KfW Georgia 24 January 13:31
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals trades for Jan. 17 through 22 Business 24 January 13:27
All news