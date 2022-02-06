Turkey confirms 98,715 daily COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Turkey reported a record 98,715 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,150,567, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 221, while 80,402 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 421,435 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.