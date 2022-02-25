Turkey talks about possibility of closing Bosporus to Russian warships under Montreux Convention
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Turkey can close the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships, Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omer Celik said at a press conference, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
"We assess the security of the Black Sea comprehensively. Turkey has studied all possible scenarios of how the Montreux Convention can be applied given the situation in Ukraine. A legal aspect of this issue was studied. Of course, we hope that this tension won’t go so far," Celik noted.
