Peace steps need to be taken as soon as possible, Erdogan tells Putin

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday discussed the war in Ukraine and Ankara’s planned military operation in northern Syria with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, along with regional development and bilateral ties, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Erdogan told Putin that peace needs to be established as soon as possible and confidence-building steps need to be taken on the conflict in Ukraine, the president's office said in a readout.

The president reiterated Ankara's willingness to keep doing its part for peace in Ukraine. Turkey is ready to resume a role in ending the war in Ukraine, including taking part in a possible “observation mechanism” after the first meeting with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations in Istanbul, Erdogan told Putin during the phone call.

Erdogan also said there is a need for steps to minimize the negative effects of the war and reestablish the groundwork for peace.