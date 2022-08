BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The amount of grain sent from Ukrainian ports to world markets amounted to 721,449 tons as of August 22 morning, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters, Trend reports via the local media.

According to Akar, this process continues without any problems.

Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure the safe delivery of grain and other agricultural products to their destination, added the minister.