NATO chief Stoltenberg to visit Türkiye for talks on Nordic bids

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday that he would visit Türkiye for talks on NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Stoltenberg said that he will soon discuss the accession processes of Sweden and Finland with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I welcome Sweden and Türkiye to work together to implement the joint memorandum," he said referring to Erdogan's announcement of a possible meeting with new Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Türkiye to discuss Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Stoltenberg noted that he is confident that the memberships of Sweden and Finland will be ratified in the parliaments of 30 member states.