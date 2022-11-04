Turkish Presidential spokesperson talks about possibility of gas supplies to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. If serious gas reserves are found in the Eastern Mediterranean, then there is a possibility of their transportation from Turkey to Europe, the press secretary of the President of Türkiye Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with CNN Türk, Trend reports.

"One of the most important lines here is TANAP. If Azeri gas alone may not be enough, an increase in capacity will be required. Our energy infrastructure is very suitable for providing such power," the press secretary noted.