Türkiye to continue to do everything possible to support Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. During the period of the liberation of the historical lands of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation, Türkiye provided active support to the fraternal country not only in the political, defense and public spheres, but also in the information sphere, head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun said while speaking in Ankara on Tuesday at a conference dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war in 2020, Trend reports.

According to him, thanks to the coordinated steps taken by Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the effect of disinformation spread by Armenia and the Armenian lobby was minimized, which made it possible to bring the realities of the South Caucasus to the world community.

He noted that the Armenian lobby is still trying to distort the picture of the South Caucasus, trying to push into the background information about the crimes committed by Armenians during the occupation and strike at the image of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan and the Turkic world will not forget about the crimes of the Armenians. Thanks to the heroism of the sons of Azerbaijan, historical justice was restored. Türkiye will continue to do everything possible to support Azerbaijan, including in the information sphere. Karabakh is free and will never be under occupation again!," he said.