Perpetrators of this heinous act in Istanbul to be identified - Türkiye's ruling party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The perpetrators of this heinous act in Istanbul and their accomplices will certainly be identified, the official representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye (AKP) Omar Celik wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"I wish the mercy of Allah to those who died in the explosion on Istiklal Street. We wish the victims recovery. The perpetrators of this heinous act and their accomplices will certainly be identified. Those who try to knock Türkiye off her through attacks will never succeed," Celik noted.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 81 people were injured.