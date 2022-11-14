Man who left bomb in center of Istanbul detained in Türkiye

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 14 November 2022 05:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The man who left the bomb in the center of Istanbul was detained by the Security Department, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"The person who caused the incident and left the bomb was detained by the Istanbul Security Department. Before that, about 21 more people were detained. I am especially grateful to my comrades who have made efforts in this regard," Soylu said.

The Minister added that according to estimates, the order to carry out the attack came from Kobane, and the perpetrator of the attack came from Afrin.

