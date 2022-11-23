Ankara has right to self-defense against terror: Former US envoy Jeffrey

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 23 November 2022 23:15 (UTC +04:00)
In the face of attacks by the PKK terrorist organization, Türkiye “has the right to self-defense,” said James Jeffrey, a former U.S. ambassador in Ankara and Baghdad, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Türkiye has been plagued by PKK terrorist attacks for almost four decades and has the right of self-defense,” Jeffrey told Daily Sabah.

Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian wing, the YPG, which have illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil. The country's air operation followed a PKK/YPG terrorist attack on Nov. 13 on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Street that killed six people and left 81 injured.

