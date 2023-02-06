OSCE ready to assist earthquake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is ready to assist earthquake-hit Türkiye, Trend reports via the tweet of Chairman of the OSCE Bujar Osmani.

"Shocked by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria this morning, resulting in hundreds of casualties. Our deepest and sincere condolences and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. Ready to provide assistance," said the tweet.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.