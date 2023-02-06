Aftershocks in Turkish regions to continue - AFAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Aftershocks in the regions of Türkiye will continue, said the director of the division of the Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) Orhan Tatar, Trend reports.

He noted that there have already been more than 185 aftershocks. Many of them were strength over 5 points.

"6,445 people have been rescued from the rubble. Rescue work continues in the regions," Orkhan Tatar added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.