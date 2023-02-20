One dead after latest earthquakes hit Türkiye - minister (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. One woman has died as a result of the two latest earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, four people got under rubble.

"One of them has already been rescued, work to rescue the rest continues," he added.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 hit the Turkish province of Hatay.

Also, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center warned of the possibility of a tsunami after strong earthquakes in Türkiye.

At the same time, AFAD advised citizens to stay away from coastal areas.