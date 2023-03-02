Turkish parliament establishes commission to investigate aftermath of Kahramanmarash earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. At a meeting of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, a proposal was unanimously adopted to establish a Commission to investigate the consequences of the earthquake in Kahramanmarash, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.