Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

Türkiye will hold a trilateral mechanism meeting with Sweden and Finland on March 9 in Brussels to discuss the commitments of the Nordic countries for their bid to join NATO, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Presidential spokesperson Ambassador Ibrahim Kalin and newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar will attend the meeting.

Türkiye on Jan. 24 postponed a trilateral mechanism meeting after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Sweden for allowing the burning of the Quran outside Ankara’s Stockholm Embassy.

The three countries held two rounds of meetings to review the implementation of the trilateral agreement established by the three states, which they signed in late June last year. The Nordic states pledged to support Türkiye’s fight against terrorism and agreed to address Ankara’s pending deportation or extradition requests for “terror” suspects. The mechanism aims to evaluate the implementation of the deal.