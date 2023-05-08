No sincerity in Armenia's steps in return for efforts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The situation in the South Caucasus remains tense since Armenia has not taken sincere steps, the Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia does not respond with sincere steps to the efforts of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"As a result, tensions are growing," the minister said.

In 2020 Azerbaijan successfully liberated its territories from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the end of the second Karabakh war.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Türkiye have been officially non-existent. In 1993, Türkiye reacted to the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, by closing its border with Armenia out of support for Azerbaijan.