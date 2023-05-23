Turkish high-speed railway to connect with Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. High-speed railway to be built in Türkiye will be connected with Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while making a speech in Sivas, Trend reports.

"We will build a connecting line from Erkoy station to Kayseri, and extend this line to Erzincan, Erzurum and Kars. From there we will connect it to the Baku-Tbilisi line," he said.

Erdogan also criticized the position of the chairman of the CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, regarding Karabakh and the Zangezur corridor.

"We will do all this without leaving Azerbaijan on the sidelines, but shoulder to shoulder with our Azerbaijani brothers," Erdogan said.