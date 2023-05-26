Azerbaijani MPs get acquainted with preparations for presidential runoff in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. A group of members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan visited Türkiye to get acquainted with the preparations for the second stage of the presidential election in the country, Trend reports.

Members of the Parliament, Tahir Rzayev, Aydin Mirzazade, Rashad Mahmudov, and Sevil Mikayilova got acquainted in Antalya with the preparations for the second round of presidential election.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting of the Azerbaijan Friendship Organization was held with the participation of the delegation.

The delegation visited the Azerbaijani association of culture in Antalya, and also met with the governor of the city.

In addition, the delegation visited the headquarters of the local cell of the Justice and Development Party of the country, and met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the fraternal country Mevlut Cavusoglu.

To note, according to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent.

Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held on May 28.